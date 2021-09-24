From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the redeployment of five Permanent Secretaries.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan made this known in a statement on Friday.

The Permanent Secretaries and details of the new postings are as follows: William Nwankwo Alo of the Federal Ministry of Power now redeployed to Police Service Commission; Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan of the Federal Ministry of Environment now redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Aviation; Hassan Musa of the Federal Ministry of Aviation now redeployed to the Federal Ministry Environment and Nebeolisa Anako of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development now redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Power.

Ismaila Abubakar of the Police Service Commission now redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

According to the statement, by Director (Communications), AbdulGaniyu Aminu, the redeployments take immediate effect.

