Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the registration of new members for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He gave the approval Tuesday, when the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and the Governor of Yobe State, Mr Mai Mala Buni, submitted the timetable for party registration to him.

Buni disclosed this to State House Correspondents while briefing the media after the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the approval is “In accordance of section 9.4 of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (October 2014 as Amended), The Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee consulted all stakeholders and have organized for membership registration. The said Section 9.4 provide as follows:

“A Register of members shall be compiled and maintained at the Ward Level and be transmitted to the Secretariat of the Party at the Local Government Area, which shall transmit a copy to the State Headquarters, National Secretariat. Provided that the Party shall update its membership records every six months and remit updated copies to appropriate Secretariats. Thereafter, it shall be the responsibility of a member to ensure that his or her name is duly entered in the Ward Register.”

Buni said the committee is continuing the reconciliation efforts and are proud of the work done to secure Ondo state for the party and the return of high profile members such as former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Senator Barnabas Gemade, to the party.

Meanwhile, Buni has debunked rumours of the committee elongating its tenure, saying there are false. According to him, the committee is at the mercy of the party’s national executive committee and only they have the power to end or elongate their tenure.

He expressed optimism that the national executive committee will meet before the end of the year to work out a proper timetable for the party.

On the 14 day ultimatum given for committee to step down by some members of the party, Buni stated that everyone has the freedom of expression, however, the national executive committee has issued no ultimatum to the caretaker committee.

He, however, was not definitive on when a party convention is likely to hold, but said: “it will happen soon.”