From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved recommendations of a committee to review 368 grazing sites across 25 states “to determine the levels of encroachment.”

The President gave the directive following the approval of the recommendations of a committee chaired by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President directed that the assignment be undertaken with dispatch to bring more understanding on the Grazing Reserves, and implementation.

The committee had recommended the collection of field data on 368 grazing reserves across 25 states to assess encroachment and encroachers, stakeholder engagements and sensitisation.

The committee also recommended production of maps and geo-mapping/tagging of sites, analysis of findings and report preparations as well as design appropriate communication on grazing reserves and operations.

The number of the grazing reserves and states were deduced from considerations of existing security concerns and other pre-existing socio-economic conditions. The Committee in its term of reference is to collate from states and confirm the status of all grazing reserves, assess the percentage of available land and those with existing encroachment complications for case-by-case resolution in partnership with state governments and the FCT.

Members of the committee include Kebbi Governor and Vice Chairman, National Food Security Council, Abubakar Bagudu; Ebonyi Governor and Chairman of NEC Sub-Committee for National Livestock Transformation Plan, David Umahi; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Minister of Agriculture.