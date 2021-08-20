From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved recommendations of a committee to review 368 grazing sites across 25 states “to determine the levels of encroachment.”
The President gave the directive following the approval of the recommendations of a committee chaired by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.
In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President directed that the assignment be undertaken with dispatch to bring more understanding on the Grazing Reserves, and implementation.
The committee had recommended the collection of field data on 368 grazing reserves across 25 states to assess encroachment and encroachers, stakeholder engagements and sensitisation.
The committee also recommended production of maps and geo-mapping/tagging of sites, analysis of findings and report preparations as well as design appropriate communication on grazing reserves and operations.
The number of the grazing reserves and states were deduced from considerations of existing security concerns and other pre-existing socio-economic conditions. The Committee in its term of reference is to collate from states and confirm the status of all grazing reserves, assess the percentage of available land and those with existing encroachment complications for case-by-case resolution in partnership with state governments and the FCT.
Members of the committee include Kebbi Governor and Vice Chairman, National Food Security Council, Abubakar Bagudu; Ebonyi Governor and Chairman of NEC Sub-Committee for National Livestock Transformation Plan, David Umahi; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Minister of Agriculture.
It is very sad indeed that the 3rd Mahdi of the Fulani Caliphate of Sokoto,
Mallam Muhammadu Buhari,our President isn’t reading the handwritings
on the walls across the country.
It is also mind boggling that the advisers of the 3rd Mahdi aren’t telling
him the truth about the situation in the polity.
Having said that however, President Buhari, his cahoots and cohorts must
be reminded that the Indigenous Kwa/Bantu people of Nigeria have had
enough of the current status quo of Fulani Islamic Hegemony in the polity.
The gobbledygook Grazing Reserves, Rugas and Water Resource Bill are
all but euphemisms for the creeping Fulanization and Islamization of our
Kwa/Bantu fatherland by the alien Neo-Colonialist Fulanis of the Caliphate
of Sokoto.
The Millennials of the largest ethnic group in Nigeria,the Ilana Omo Oodua
of Oduduwaland are agitating for their Self-determination.
Before the Ilana Omo Oodua are also the Millennials of IPOB,who have been
agitating for the restoration of their Christian Sovereign Reublic of Biafra.
On the 11th of May 2021 the Southern Governors Forum reiterated the
decision of their Forum to ban open grazing in the South.
Many Southern States have also enacted laws backing the ban on open
grazing in their various States.
That the President and his men have gone out their ways to approve the
review of 368 grazing reserves in 25 States instead ranches,is simply a
decalaration of war against the indigenous Kwa/Bantu Nigerians.
It seems as if the message that the Fulanis are nomore Nigerians than the
Afrikaans (Boers) are South Africans, is lost on President Buhari and his
Fulani cattle driver aliens of the Caliphate of Sokoto.
Oh no!
There will never ever be Grazing Reserves,Rugas and Water Resouce Bill
Implementations in Southern Nigeria,periob!
Our Kwa/Bantu ancestors survived slavery.
Our Kwa/Bantu grand parents and parents endured British Colonialism.
We,the Indigenous Kwa/Bantu Nigerians will never ever allow the alien
Neo-Colonialist sojourners from the Sahara yonder, the Fulanis to colonize
our dear Kwa/Bantu fatherland.
”Si vis pacem bellum para!”
Nigeria We Hail Thee.Lol!
No to the status quo ante bellum!!
Down with Fulani Islamic hegemony!!!