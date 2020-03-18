Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reduction in pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) from N145 per liter to about N130.

Minister of State Petroleum Resources Mr Timipre Sylva, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday, confirmed this to State House correspondents at a briefing on the need to reduce the pump price following the global fall in oil price.

Reading from a prepared text titled: “Reduction in the price of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), Sylva said: “The drop in crude oil prices has lowered the expected open market price of imported petrol below the official pump price of N145 per liter.

“Therefore, Mr. President has approved that Nigerians should benefit from the reduction in the price of PMS which is a direct effect of the crash in global crude oil prices.

“In view of this situation, based on the price modulation template approved in 2015, the Federal Government is directing the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to reduce the ex-coastal and ex-depot prices of PMS to reflect current market realities.

“Also, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency ( PPPRA) shall subsequently issue a monthly guide to NNPC and marketers on the appropriate pricing regime.

“The agency is further directed to modulate pricing in accordance with prevailing market dynamics and respond appropriately to any further oil market development.

“It is believed that this measure will have a salutary effect on the economy, provide relief to Nigerians and would provide a framework for a sustainable supply of PMS to our country.

“The Ministry of Petroleum Resources will continue to encourage the use of compressed natural gas to complement PMS utilisation.