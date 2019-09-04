ORS olive oil, manufactured by Africa Consumer Care Limited, became the cynosure of all eyes after flooring other cosmetics during the 2019 National Association of Hair Dressers and Cosmetologist (NASHCO) trade fair day held during the week at NASHCO ground, Akesan, LASU Road, Lagos.

The two days event whose aim is to showcase and discover cosmetic, hosted thousands of customers and hairdressers across the country.

Speaking at the event, Business Head, African Consumer Care Limited, Sanjay Kashyap, expressed joy that ORS olive oil gained applause from consumers and admirers.

“The consumers has shown we are on the right track. Our priority and goal as a company is to create a brand that suits the need of every Nigerian woman. Supporting and sponsoring the hair associations in Nigeria to me is not about the money, but about the value we bring and represent.

“I am using this medium to tell you we will never relent in producing good and quality product which will take us to an enviable height,” he said.

Nnaji Rosemary, brand executive manager, said the firm takes the quality of its products seriously.