Benjamin Babine, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The commission reports to the Presidency, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

A statement by the minister’s spokesperson, Mrs. Uwa Suleiman, in Abuja, yesterday, said the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (NDEPS).

Suleiman explained that it was an effort to ensure synergy and effective ministry supervisory mechanism was put in place to coordinate, monitor and track the progress of Federal Government’s digital transformation initiatives.

She explained that the directives was an illustration of the president’s vote of confidence on the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami based on an unprecedented performance.

The spokesperson noted that within his first year in office, the minister had resolved the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Sector’s decade-long dilemma of Right of Way charges.

According to her, he was also able to secure the President’s approval for the provision of security as well as designation of Telecommunications Infrastructure as Critical National Infrastructure.