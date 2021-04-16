From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his expectations of the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, are high.

He spoke on arrival after 16 days in London for a routine medical checkup in response to questions on his expectations of the Ag. IGP appointed while he was away.

The president said among those presented by a committee set up by the Minister of Police Affairs, Baba came tops because he knows the job and has attended the required trainings to aid help deliver on his new assignment.

“Well, we went through the system, there was a committee by the Minister of Police Affairs, they gave me some names and he happened to be the one chosen. He knows his job, he has been in it for a long time, he went through all the trainings, he has the necessary experience. So, we have a high expectation from him.”

On the the performance of the new service chiefs so far, he said they were doing their best but hoped their best is good enough for Nigerian.

“Oh yes, they have been in the system all the way, they know what is wrong, they know what is right and I think they are doing their best. I hope their best will be good enough for Nigeria.”

Asked how he felt after his medical checkup in London, he replied: “Yes, it went very well,” adding that he has returned to continue with his duties.

He left the country on March 30. The presidential aircraft that conveyed him and some presidential aides landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 4.45 p.m.

Those at the airport to welcome the presidenthim included the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello, and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others were the service chiefs, acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and other presidential aides.

The president, after a brief welcoming ceremony at the airport, boarded a presidential helicopter that conveyed him to the Presidential Villa.