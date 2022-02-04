President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, ahead of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Africa Union Heads of State and Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president’s arrival in the Ethiopian capital was captured in pictorial reports released by one of the President’s Personal Photographers, Mr Sunday Aghaeze, late Thursday evening.

The Nigerian leader was received at the Addis Ababa International Airport by the Ethiopian Minister of Education, Prof. Berhanu Nega, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama and Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq.

Others at the airport included Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Victor Adeleke, Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire as well as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Muhammed Abubakar.

