From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki

President Muhammadu Buhari has just arrived Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu on his way to Abakaliki,Ebonyi State for his 2-day working visit to the state.

He was received on arrival by Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, and some other leaders of the zone.

Buhari will be received at Ebonyi International Airport, Onueke, before proceeding to commission some projects executed by Governor David Umahi.