From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Owerri, Imo State capital. His aircraft touched down the Sam Mbakwe airport at exactly 11 am and presently being received by governor Hope Uzodimma.

The President is expected to have brief meeting with Imo stakeholders at the government house before he goes ahead to commission the Owerri/Orlu and Okigwe/Owerri roads and thereafter inaugurate the renovated State house of assembly complex.

Details later…