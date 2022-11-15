From Gyang Bere, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Jos for the launch of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign.

The President was driven to the palace of the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, in the company of APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Director General, Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong, Chairman of the APC Abdullahi Adamu, among others.

There was tight security from the Yakubu Gowon Airport down to the Gbong Gwom Palace and to the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, the venue of the campaign launch

Members of the party filled the Rwang Township Stadium waiting for the arrival of the President and presidential candidate Tinubu.

Supporters across the country, particularly neighbouring states, started arriving yesterday at the venue of the campaign.

The flag-off is the formal campaign launch of the APC across the country.