(NAN)President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Lagos on a one-day working visit to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari and his entourage landed at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at 10.32 a.m on Wednesday amid tight security.

The president arrived aboard a Nigerian Air Force Boeing aircraft with registration number 5N-FGT and was welcomed with a dance by the cultural troupe and a Presidential Guard of Honour.

Those who received him include Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Deputy Governor of Edo, Mr. Phillip Shuaibu.

Others were Lagos State Governor-Elect, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Mr. Obafemi Hamzat as well as top security chiefs.

NAN reports that Buhari is visiting Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria, to inaugurate some projects executed by the Lagos State Government.

The projects are – Institute of Maternal and Child Health (Ayinke House), Lagos Theatre, Oshodi Transport Interchange, and International Airport Road as well as 820 Mass Transit buses.(NAN)