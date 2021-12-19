From Aidoghie Paulinus (Abuja) and Layi Olanrewaju (Ilorin)

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that for President Muhammadu Buhari to be in charge of Nigeria at this time is not mere happenstance.

Mohammed stated this in commemoration of President Buhari’s 79th birthday, which took place on Thursday.

Mohammed, while paying tribute to Buhari also said he was doing so due to the president’s service to the nation.

He added that President Buhari’s life had been that of unalloyed service to Nigeria, his country, and to humanity at large.

The minister said Buhari had been almost everything there was to be in the service of the nation, adding that he had always given his all each time and not once had he fallen short.

“He has been a soldier, governor, minister, trust fund chairman, military head of state and democratically-elected president (twice).

“He fought a war to keep Nigeria together, and that explains his passion for the country’s unity. It is said that everything happens for a reason.

“That Buhari is in charge of Nigeria at this time is not mere happenstance. His years in the military that saw him reaching the peak of his career, his various positions within and outside the military, his global exposure, his unmatched demeanour and, above all, his wisdom have all helped to stabilise Nigeria at the most difficult of times,” Mohammed said.

Reeling out the president’s achievements, Mohammed said Buhari had leapfrogged Nigeria to the modern rail era, set the nation on the path of unprecedented infrastructural development, built the Second Niger Bridge that his predecessors only built on paper and gave Nigeria its first modern airport terminals in decades.

Mohammed also said Buhari institutionalised measures to fight corruption through the strict implementation of Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the introduction of the whistle-blower policy, among others.