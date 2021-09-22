President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, asked the senate to confirm five nominees to the board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The President’s made the request in a letter read by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on the floor of the Senate.

The president based his request on section 2 (1) of the law establishing the anti-graft agency.

The nominees are George Abang (secretary), Lukman Mohammed, Anumba Adaeze, Bola Adesina and Yahaya Mohammed.

For the Upstream Regulatory Commission, the president based his request on section 11 (3) of the Petroleum Industry Act.

The nominees are Isa Modibbo, Gbenga Komolafe, Hassan Gambo (executive commissioner finance and accounts) and Rose Udom.

He also sought the confirmation of Adare Ogbu (chairman), Sarki Auwalu and Abiodun Adeniyi as members of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.