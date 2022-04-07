From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assented to Executive Order 11 (EO11) on national public buildings maintenance.

The signing of the document preceded the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Speaking before appending his signature, the president directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government (MDAs) to set up maintenance departments in line with the provisions of the new Executive Order.

President Buhari said the order now gives legal backing to the country’s national maintenance policy, following its earlier approval by FEC.

He added that government had already started utilising the policy to give face lifts to some of its buildings like the Federal Secretariat, Abuja and 24 others spread across the country.

“Since the approval of the policy by FEC, the Federal Government has consciously started the implementation of maintenance of strategic facilities like the federal secretariat, Abuja and federal secretariats in 24 states of the federation, where, at least, 40 people are now daily employed in each of those 24 secretariats.

“The office of the head of civil service of the federation has approved the establishment of a department of federal public assets maintenance as a vital step in support of the implementation of this national policy, which is unprecedented in our history and approach to maintenance.

“In order to ensure the fullest implementation and impact of the policy, it is my pleasure to sign this Executive Order that ties maintenance direct to our economy. By this Order, I expect MDAs to set out and ensure the operation of their maintenance departments and make necessary procurements for their maintenance in accordance with the provisions of the public procurement act,” he said.