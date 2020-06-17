Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged the commitment of his administration to protect children from sexual violence, domestic abuse and exploitation.

He also pledged not to allow education and learning take the back seat as a result of threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the vow in solidarity with the international community to celebrate the Day of the African Child.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari also reiterates that this administration will continue to ensure that every Nigerian child has access to quality and affordable education by promoting free and compulsory basic education for the first nine years of schooling.

He expressed concern on the recent spate of sexual and physical violence on the girl-child and directs relevant government agencies to scale up support for victims of violence and ensure that those who have infringed on their rights face the full weight of our laws.

President Buhari affirmed that it is the right of every Nigerian child to be protected from sexual or physical violence and abuse, and to enjoy an environment conducive for learning and development.

He also affirmed that the safety of every Nigerian child remains paramount and government will continue to do all within its means to protect children from violence and abuse.