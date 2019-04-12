Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea, Mr. Job, Obiang Esono Mbengono, of Nigeria’s support when necessary.

He gave the assurance when he had an audience with Mbengono, who is coming to the end of his duty tour in Nigeria, at a farewell audience in State House, Abuja, on Friday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea have always identified with each other, “and we will continue to maintain good neighborliness.”

He said he was happy that the outgoing ambassador, who spent nine years here, “settled and understood our people and culture quite well.”

Ambassador Mbengono said Nigeria made a great impact on his life, as he learned a lot “about this big and important country,” adding that the people were very friendly and warm.

Congratulating President Buhari on his re-election, he said: “Nigeria is in good hands, and we are happy.”

The ambassador also conveyed the best wishes of President Teodoro, Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, to the Nigerian leader.