Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday assured families impacted by flood in several communities in Jigawa State of timely support from the Federal Government.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari commiserated with families who lost loved ones, farmlands, means of livelihood and property in the ravaging floods in the State.

He directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies to urgently assess the situation in the affected areas with a view to providing the needed humanitarian supplies.

President Buhari, while commending the prompt response by the Jigawa State government, assured of the Federal Government’s readiness to deploy the much-needed assistance as required.

The President said he would continue to follow very closely reports of flood situation across the country, and ensure that relevant federal agencies are well prepared to respond to such disasters and mitigate associated risks.