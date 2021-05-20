From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured investors of fiscal policies that will be more favourable, predictable and measurably tilted towards creating harmonious business environment.

This is even as he urged investors to further explore vast opportunities of human and natural resources in Nigeria.

The President spoke yesterday in Paris, France, while meeting with Chairman/CEO of Total, Patrick Pouyanne; Executive Vice President, AirBus, Silvere Delaunay; Chairman of the Board of a software company, Daussault Systems, Florence Verzelen; Chairman/CEO of General Engineering and Marketing of Telecommunications Operator, Francois-Regis Teze and Chairman/CEO, Donaflex Automotive, Dr Donatus Nwokoye.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as stating in a meeting with the delegation from Total that the outlook and potential for growth in Nigeria have remained steadily positive, affirming the government’s commitment to scale up operating standards and policies that encourage mutual benefits.

President Buhari said investors should take advantage of the country’s natural and human resources, pointing out that the demographics favour development, with more young people who are eager to be gainfully engaged and trained. The President thanked the Chief Executive Officer of Total for the company’s consistency and expansion in Nigeria since 1956, assuring that the government would enhance fiscal stability that would favour investors. Chief Executive of Total said investors had been eagerly waiting for the passing of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as it will send a strong signal of more predictability.

Meanwhile, The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the sum of N10.168 billion for various projects under the ministries of Water Resources, Aviation, as well as two agencies under the Presidency. The meeting was held in the First Lady’s Conference Room of the Presidential Villa, yesterday. .

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the virtual meeting, ministers of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; and Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, took turns to explain the various projects approved by Council.