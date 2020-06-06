President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the people and government of Katsina State of fresh initiatives to improve security of lives and property in the state.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said Buhari gave the assurance at a meeting with Gov. Aminu Masari at the State House, Abuja.

According to the president, the bandits, who have committed crimes against innocent citizens in the state and across the country will not go unpunished.

Buhari warned the bandits to surrender their weapons or face “disgraceful and violent end’’.

He assured that more decisive military operations against bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Katsina and Kaduna States would be under taken by government.

Buhari commiserated with Masari on the loss of lives from attacks by bandits.

The people who have lost their lives in the attacks include the District Head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Atiku Maidabino and the APC Chairman in Batsari Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdulhamid Duburawa. (NAN)

