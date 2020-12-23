From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria will continue to play the role expected of it not only in the West-African sub-region, but also on the African continent.

He gave the assurance at the State House, Abuja during a meeting with former President of Mali and first Chairman, African Union Commission, Professor Alpha Konare, who came to discuss the current political situation in his country as well as issues in West Africa and Africa.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, Buhari commended Konare for his continuing interest in the affairs of West Africa and the continent.