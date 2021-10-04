From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for peace and stability in Ethiopia amid the many challenges facing the East African country.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari in his goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a second-five year term in office in Addis Ababa on Monday, pledged that Nigeria would continue to support the unity and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

The Nigerian President, who delivered his message in the presence of African leaders and a jubilant crowd of Ethiopians at the Meskel Square said: ‘We are well aware of the many challenges facing the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and we encourage all parties to come together in the interest of the unity, progress and wellbeing of Ethiopia.

‘Your Excellency, you, therefore, have a great opportunity to continue to work for the peace and stability of Ethiopia.’

President Buhari told the newly inaugurated Prime Minister that Nigeria, like many other countries, was counting on his leadership to unleash the great economic potentials of Ethiopia by expanding investment opportunities, deepening relations and building trust at home and abroad.

Speaking on the elections that brought the 2019 Nobel Peace Laureate back to power, President Buhari said: ‘I commend the courage and commitment of the people of Ethiopia to the values and principles of democracy.

‘I strongly believe that the outcome of the elections held in June is a reflection of the desire of the Ethiopian people for transformation through a free, fair and credible electoral process.’

President Buhari noted that Prime Minister Ahmed’s victory at the election affirmed the confidence of the Ethiopian people in his leadership, courage and credentials, adding that it also underscores the years of his contributions to the development of Ethiopia’s modern democracy.

While wishing the Ethiopian Prime Minister a successful tenure in office, the Nigerian President said he looked forward to more fruitful and robust engagements between the two countries.

The Presidents of Uganda, South Sudan, Djibouti, Senegal, Kenya, Somalia and the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo attended the event.

