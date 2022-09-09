By Philip Nwosu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commissioned an ultra modern sports centre inside the Nigerian Navy barrack in Ojo, Lagos.

President Buhari while commissioning the centre said the construction of this sports complex has provided a standard venue for the force to host major games as well as appropriate venue for naval personnel within Lagos to use for training and other recreational purposes. “I am therefore confident that besides the conduct of the Games, the Nigerian Navy and its personnel will continue to make good use of the facilities in this complex.”

He also flagged off the 12th Nigerian Navy Games which will feature over 1800 athletes drawn from the various commands of the force across the country.

According to Buhari, the Games would provide the needed platform and avenue for the discovery of new talents who will go on to represent the Nigerian Navy and Nigeria in international competitions.