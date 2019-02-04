Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to appoint more youths into his government if reelected.

Speaking while interacting with members of the Youth Mobilisation Directorate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) in Abuja, said he would meet with youths’ aspiration and demands in his second term.

President Buhari restated his commitment to the full recovery of all looted funds by corrupt Nigerians when re-elected, while urging youths to reject corruption in all its ramifications.

Earlier, Dr. Tony Nwoye, Director of Youth Mobilisation of the APC presidential campaign council, commended president Buhari for identifying with youths and giving them opportunities to serve in his government.

He called on president Buhari to tap more into the pool of unexplored youths potential in the country, by giving them more leadership roles in cabinet as well as extra ministerial departments and agencies.

Also speaking at the interactive session, Hadiza Bala Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), thanked the president for trusting her as a youth to head the NPA.

She advised the youths to be steadfast in their commitment and to use every opportunity given to them to prove and showcase their talents.

Meanwhile, Buhari has congratulated former editor, and later member, Board of Directors and Executive Director (Administration) of the Daily Times of Nigeria, Farouk Umar Muhammed on his 70th birthday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari noted the former spokesman of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, doggedness as a journalist, penchant for strong and insightful analyses as an editor and consultant for many years, and willingness to serve his state, Kano, as an adviser on many committees, before moving to the national and international levels.

He said he joins the media industry and communication strategists in celebrating a man dedicated to a profession that has consistently shaped the history of Nigeria, even before independence.

President Buhari expressed the believe that Muhammed has left his footprints indelibly on the sands of time, and commends his diligence and forthrightness to younger generation of media professionals.