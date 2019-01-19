Ndubuisi Orji ,Paulinus Aidoghie

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari and his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, were conspicuously absent at the presidential debate held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja on Saturday.

The debate is organised Nigeria Election Debate Group (NEDG) and Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON).

READ ALSO Buhari condemns Tiv, Jukun clash, warns against group incitement

Candidates present at the debate, which is currently ongoing are Kingsley Moghalu, Oby Ezekwesili and Fela Durotoye of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) and Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) respectively.