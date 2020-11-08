Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

Buhari has congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden on his election as new President of the United States “at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs.”

The President said “your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.”

His words: “The most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth.”

“The main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.”

“Respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”

“I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years. This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs.”

“With your election, we look forward to greater cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including the war against terrorism.”

On international affairs, President Buhari urged Mr. Biden to “deploy your vast experience in tackling the negative consequences of nationalist politics on world affairs which have created divisions, conflicts and uncertainties.”

He also urged Biden “to introduce greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respects and shared interests”.

Similarly, former President Atiku Abubakar congratulated the President-elect on his victory as the 46th President of America.

In a congratulatory message made available to Sunday Sun, Abubakar said the victory was well-deserved, urging continued collaboration between Nigeria and America, especially in the areas of advancement of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all peoples.

He said: “Nigeria and the free world have much to learn from your victory, especially your pronouncement that you would not be a President for only those who voted for you. May such sentiments echo and reecho globally.

“Not only do I congratulate you on your victory, but I also urge you to build on US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).”

“I also look forward to your global leadership in the war on terror, and partnership with Nigeria to end the terror and poverty related insecurities that we face,” he added.