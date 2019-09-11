Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Justice Mohammed Garba led five-member panel of the presidential election tribunal have arrived to deliver judgment in the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the outcome of the February 23 presidential election that returned President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office.

The following dignitaries are seated in court for the judgment:

Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Labour Minister, Emeka Ngige; Minister of state for Niger Delta Ministry, Festus Keyamo (SAN); Governor Simon Lanlong of Plateau state; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN); National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomole; National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus.