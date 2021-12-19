From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the virtues of the late Ezeukwu of Ngwaukwu, Eze Bernard Enweremadu, describing him as a reputable Igbo monarch.

Buhari stated this during the burial of the late paramount ruler of Ngwa land, at his Ahiaba Ngwaukwu Autonomous Community in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State.

Represented by the Minister of State for Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, Buhari said Enweremadu “served the state and the nation in many capacities, leaving a legacy of fairness and charity.”

While condoling with the family and state over his demise, the president urged the children of the deceased to emulate the footprints of their father.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, in his own tribute, said Enweremadu was a true patriot who served the state and nation with zest.

Similarly, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said Enweremadu was “a first class grade of contemporary Nigeria traditional ruler.”

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said the Ngwa nation, Abia State, and Ndigbo in general, had lost a great hero in Enweremadu’s death.

He said Enweremadu was an epitome of dignity, and humility who sacrificed so much for the advancement of Ngwa nation and Abia state.

Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe, described the late monarch as the symbol and embodiment of Ngwa tradition.

Former fovernor and senator representing Abia Central, Senator Theodore Orji said the late monarch was “one of the brightest satellites in the firmament of traditional rulers”.

First son of the deceased, Hon Christopher Enweremadu, who is a former Abia House of Assembly Speaker and incumbent Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, described his late father as a man of peace and a role model. He promised to uphold his father’s ideals while thanking all those who came to identify with the family in their moment of grief.

Some of the dignitaries at the funeral were former Governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha; former Deputy Governor, Acho Nwakanma; Senator Nkechi Nwogu; and Senator Emma Nwaka.