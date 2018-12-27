Contrary to the stance of President Muhammadu Buhari that the system is responsible for the slow pace of the anti-corruption war of his administration, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar insisted that the President is the main problem of his anti-graft war.

Buhari on Tuesday, during a Christmas visit to him by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) community, blamed the system for the slow pace of the fight against corruption by his administration.

However, Atiku, in a statement yesterday, said the President’s comment was an admittance that he failed in the fight against corruption.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate noted that although the system has challenges, there would always be progress where there is political will, stating that Buhari’s lack of ideas and politicisation of the anti-corruption war of his administration was largely responsible for his failure to tackle corruption.

He said instead of fighting corruption, the government was only targeting members of the opposition and legitimate businesses, resulting in capital flight out of the country.

“According to the President, his administration is slow in fighting corruption because the system is slow. My immediate response to this is to commend President Buhari for admitting that he has failed in fighting corruption.

“The President has just corroborated Transparency International, whose latest Corruption Perception Index shows that Nigeria is more corrupt today than it was under the previous administration, having moved 12 places backwards in the CPI, from 136 in 2014 to 148 this year.

“But my point of departure from the President is in blaming his failure on the system. I disagree. The system has challenges, yes, but where there is political will, the system can make progress.

“I was Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 and we used that same system to speedily convict no less a personality than an Inspector General of Police, and several others including cabinet ministers and other high officials.

“Mr. President, the problem with your anti-corruption war is not the system. You are the problem!

“Based on the above statement of facts, I will not allow you to make Nigeria the scapegoat for your failure. Your failure is personal, and not national.

“The system allows you to arrest, try and convict your former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who was fingered in a major corruption case, but you chose to let him go scot free and you demonstrated your tolerance for his corruption by giving him a prominent role in your re-election campaign and recently welcoming him to the Presidential Villa with open arms.