From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will participate in African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, with special focus on security, the Presidency has said.

He will be accompanied by his wife, Mrs Aisha Buhari, who is the President of African First Ladies Peace Mission.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the three-day summit, which is scheduled for May 26th-28th, will also focus on Humanitarian Challenges in Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced Persons.

At the summit, the African leaders will look at Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, with attendant spiraling effects on human rights and economies.

President Buhari will join other Heads of State and Government to deliberate on Humanitarian Challenges, Hopes and Challenges in Africa, and participate in adoption of Assembly Declaration on Humanitarian Summit and pledging conference.

On security and governance, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union will take a united position on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, and reach agreements on new approaches to stem the tide.

President Buhari will also hold sideline meetings with some leaders during the meeting in Malabo.

The President will also be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd); Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and Chairman, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

