Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently participating in a virtual United Nations High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond.

Buhari is participating at the invitation of the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

The High-Level Event is jointly hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica.

The event brings together world leaders and international organizations in a joint initiative to sharpen and accelerate the global response to the economic and human impacts of COVID-19.

It also seek to advance concrete solutions to the development emergency.

Also participating in the virtual meeting which has more than 50 world leaders is the African Union Chair and South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Buhari was joined at the meeting by the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and his two media aides, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu.

Details later…