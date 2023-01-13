From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday attended the Wedding Fatiha of the daughter of Late Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari at the National Mosque in Abuja.

According to the photographs released by Bayo Omoboriowo, Personal Photographer to President Buhari, the wedding which took place at the National Mosque, had in attendance dignitaries including some state governors, National Assembly members some heads of security agencies among others.

Kyari, died 17th April, 2020

of complications from coronavirus at the First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi in Lagos State.

He was a lawyer and served as Chief of staff to the President from August 2015 to April 2020.