From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Umar el-Yakub has said the president is waiting for the parliament to transit the Petroleum Industry Bill(PIB), as well as the Electoral Act Amendment bill to him.

El-Yakub, who stated this, on Thursday, at a press briefing, in Abuja, said President Buhari, will sign the bills as soon as they are transmitted to him.

The PIB has been passed and harmonised by both chambers of the National Assembly, while the Electoral Act Amendment bill, which has been passed, is yet to be harmonised by the two chambers.

He added that President Buhari, believes in the doctrine of separation, noting that in the last two years, the President has signed a total of 15 bills passed by the House of Representatives.

el-Yakub, while responding to failure of President Buhari to honour the invitation of the House to appear before it, last December, dispelled insinuations that the President does not have regard for members of the federal legislature.

According to him, the President was ready to appear before the House, but there was a “change of thinking by the leadership.”

He extolled the cordial working relationship between Executive and the ninth assembly, stating that the relationship has benefitted the country , immensely.

“Having such a good relationship further reinforces the confidence of the electorate and the Nigerian people in their government because there is synergy, there is corporation, there is respect and there is understanding of coming together for a common purpose to achieving the desired goals.

“I can tell you within the last session which they just went on break for, 15 bills were assented by Mr. President and of course other bills were transmitted and I can’t give you the exact number of the bills that has been transmitted. I think is a commendable thing.

“This President has respect for separation of powers as enshrined in the Constitution. That is why he gave directives that his ministers and MDAs must honor invitations of the National Assembly, not only to budget defense sessions, but in all cases,” el-Yakub said.

