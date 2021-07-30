From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, House of Representatives, Umar El-Yakub has said the President is waiting for the National Assembly to transmit the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and Electoral Act Amendment bill for his consideration and assent.

The PIB has been passed and harmonised by both chambers of the National Assembly, while the Electoral Act Amendment bill, which has been passed, is however yet to be harmonised by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

El-Yakub at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday, assured that President Buhari would sign the bills as soon as they are transmitted to him.

He said President Buhari, believes in the doctrine of separation of powers, noting that in the last two years, the President had signed a total of 15 bills passed by the National Assembly.

He said the failure of the President to honour invitation to appear before the House last December was not a sign of disrespect to the lawmakers. He said the President was ready to appear before the House, but there was a “change of thinking by the leadership.”

He extolled the cordial working relationship between the executive and the ninth assembly, saying it has benefitted the country immensely.

“Having such a good relationship further reinforces the confidence of the electorate and the Nigerian people in their government because there is synergy, corporation, respect and there is understanding in coming together for a common purpose to achieving the desired goals.”

