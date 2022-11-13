From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, returned to Abuja from a two-week medical trip to London, the United Kingdom (UK) Sunday.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle, @GarShehu, President arrived Abuja at about 7:22pm.

“President Muhammadu Buhari just landed in Abuja. Alhamdu Lillahi”, the tweet said.

President Buhari left Abuja on Monday, October 31, scheduled to be in London for two weeks for a routine medical check up, however, on Wednesday, he met with King Charles III for the first time after his accession.

At the meeting, the President said he discussed issues with the King Charles bordering on the king’s interests in Nigeria.