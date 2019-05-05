Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Abuja, from London, United Kingdom, yesterday evening.

His plane landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 6:24pm.

The president was in london for private visit, the Presidency had said.

His visit to London was his 11th time in four years.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari’s return has made naysayers to swallow their words.

He described those who insinuated that he had gone for medical reasons and may extend his visit beyond 10 days as reckless and irresponsible.

Adesina added that press freedom is not a licence to mislead and hoodwink the populace through concocted and jejune publications.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, after a 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom.

“Some reckless, online media, irresponsible political opposition, and other bilious groups and individuals, had gone on overdrive, since the president left the country, on April 25, insinuating that he was going for hospitalisation, and would not return after 10 days as stated.

“In their vain imaginations, they even stated that fictive doctors advised president Buhari to stay longer; for more intensive care.

“Now that the president has returned, can these apostles of evil imaginings swallow their words?

“Can they retract their tendentious stories as well as press statements, and apologise to millions of Nigerians, at home and in the Diaspora, that they have fed with hogwash?

“Few days after the celebration of World Press Freedom Day, we daresay that this valuable freedom is not tantamount to liberty, to mislead and hoodwink the populace; through concocted and jejune publications.

“The Buhari administration will always respect and uphold press freedom, but, the onus lies on those prone to passing off fiction as facts to remember that freedom demands concomitant responsibility.

“Those who further share and disseminate falsehood are also encouraged to embrace responsible conduct.”