From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Abuja Saturday evening after a two-day visit to the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi.

The President, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 4 pm, along with the members of his entourage.

While in Abu Dhabi, he met with the new President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to whom he conveyed his and Nigeria’s condolences on the passing of the former president and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also joined the Jummah prayers, where prayers were said for the repose of the soul of the late President of UAE, on Friday.

During a short interaction with Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, the new President of the UAE, President Buhari expressed his condolences and that of Nigeria on the demise of the late President Sheikh Khalifah and congratulated the new President on his election.

The President also expressed the hope that under Sheikh Mohamed the two countries will continue to actively champion a vision of sustainable security, strengthen counterterrorism cooperation, facilitate trade and investment, and promote prosperity and development.

President Buhari was accompanied by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Pantami, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Other members of his delegation were the National Security Adviser, Maj Gen Mohammed Monguno (retd), and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.