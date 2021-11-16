From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday evening, returned to Abuja, after 16! days of official engagements in Europe and South Africa.

Buhari arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 4:45pm from Durban in South Africa, where he had attended the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair 2021.

Before the South African visit, he had participated in the Paris Peace Forum (PPF) in France, where he arrived on Saturday, November 9, as a guest of the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

President Buhari was also in Glasgow, Scotland before France, where he participated in the 26th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

He left Nigeria for Glasgow on Sunday, October 31, 2021.