From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, after a five-day state visit to Lisbon the capital of Portugal, returned to Abuja Saturday evening.

The president, who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 5 pm, before his return had participated in the 2022 UN Ocean Conference, which was held in Lisbon.

President Buhari led the Nigerian entourage to the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) while in the European country.

The MoUs signed include Political Consultations; Diplomatic Training, Research and the Exchange of Information and Documentation; Cooperation in the Field of Culture; and Cooperation in the Field of Women and Girls Development, Empowerment and Gender Affairs; Youth; and Sports.

The president also met with some representatives of Nigerian residents of Portugal, assuring them that the 2023 elections would be credible and peaceful, even as he admonished them against inciting political crisis back home, through the use of social media.

The President was accompanied to Portugal by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare.

Others are National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Honorable Abike Dabiri-Erewa.