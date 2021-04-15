From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari us back to Abuja after routine medical check up in London.

He left the country on March 30, and the Presidency had said he would arrive second week in April.

The presidential aircraft conveying him and some presidential aides landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 4.45 p.m.

Those at the airport to welcome the president included the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello, and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others were the service chiefs, acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and other presidential aides.

The president, after a brief welcoming ceremony at the airport, boarded a presidential helicopter that conveyed him to the Presidential Villa.

The President had embarked on several medical trips between 2015 and 2019. During one of his trips in 2017, he spent 103 days in London.