Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is back on his desk at the Presidential Villa after his test result for COVID-19 came back negative.

The President is currently meeting with Katsina Governor Aminu Masari.

Meanwhile, the Villa is scanty as many of the staff have either left for home or did not turn up for work at all.

A source said they have been advised to self-isolate until further notice.