Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile as a deep pain saying her short stay on earth impacted greatly on the nation, especially in peace and security.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari while condoling with Arotile’s family on loss of such a promising officer, salutes her bravery in the field to protect the country from onslaught of bandits and terrorists, assuring that her memory will be indelible and her efforts remembered.

President Buhari also commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force, airmen, airwomen and all friends of the deceased, recalling her deft skills in manoeuvring combat helicopters, which he had physically witnessed with pride.

Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello said her death was shocking, devastating and a national tragedy.

In a condolence message signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, Bello described Arotile as not only a combat pilot but a fantastic Aviator who reached the sky in her professional calling at a very tender age of 23.

“We are devastated by the tragic death of this young promising lady who took bravery to the next level, demystified prejudicial stereotype and flew her parents, state and nation high in honour and professionalism,” he said

Announcing her demise, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement, said: “It is with great sorrow that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) regretfully announces the unfortunate demise of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, who died today, 14 July 2020, as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at NAF Base Kaduna. Until her death, Flying Officer Arotile, who was commissioned into the NAF in September 2017 as a member of Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Course 64, was the first ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Service. During her short but impactful stay in the Service, late Arotile, who hails from Iffe in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, contributed significantly to the efforts to rid the North Central States of armed bandits and other criminal elements by flying several combat missions under Operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger State.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the family of late Flying Officer Arotile over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants her soul eternal rest.”

Flying Officer Arotile, 23, died on July 14, when she was inadvertently hit by the reversing vehicle of an excited former Air Force Secondary School classmate while trying to greet her.