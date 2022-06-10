From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, bade the outgoing Ambassador of South Sudan, Paul Molong, farewell at State House, Abuja.

Buhari described him as a native of Nigeria after five-and-a-half years in the country.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari lauded the cordial relations between the two countries, and wished the ambassador well in his next tour of duty.

Molong described the time in Nigeria as “wonderful years,” adding that he had tasted the waters of Abuja, “and I will keep coming back.”

He commended President Buhari for “standing firmly to support the peace process in South Sudan,” noting that the country would continue to rely on Nigeria’s guidance and support.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .