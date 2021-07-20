President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed current challenges facing the country on COVID-19 pandemic which he said has taken heavy toll on the economy.

He also pointed finger at floods which he said have caused large scale destruction to farmlands and impacted negatively on efforts to boost local production in line with the administration’s policy to drastically reduce food importation. He, however, urged Nigerians to exercise patience as his administration continued to address the challenges.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, Buhari restated his government’s determination to create a just, harmonious and prosperous country in which the safety of life and property is assured.

“Apart from the destruction caused to rice farms by floods, middlemen have also taken advantage of the local rice production to exploit fellow Nigerians, thereby undermining our goal of supporting local food production at affordable prices.

“No government in our recent history has invested as heavily as we are doing to promote local production of about 20 other commodities, through the provision of loans and several other forms of support to our farmers.

“As an elected president who enjoys the goodwill of the ordinary people that gave us their mandate, let me assure you that we are continuing with measures to bring relief to Nigerians, including making fertilizer available at affordable prices to our farmers.”

The president also noted that the current insecurity has produced severe and adverse effects on agriculture because farmers were prevented from accessing their farms by bandits and terrorists.

“Let me also use this opportunity to reassure Nigerians that we are taking measures to address our security challenges. We have started taking delivery of fighter aircraft and other necessary military equipment and hardware to improve the capacity of our security forces to confront terrorism and banditry,” he said.

On the significance of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the president appeals to Muslims “to demonstrate the good virtues of Islam through personal examples and practices” and avoid taking advantage of the festive season to exploit citizens through outrageous prices of food items.

“As practising believers, we shouldn’t seek obscene profits by making life difficult and miserable for others. We should not seek happiness at the expense of others.

“I urge all Muslims to continue to live in peace and harmony with their fellow Nigerians of other faiths in the spirit of peaceful coexistence. Let us pray for the progress of Nigeria at all times. Let us expose undesirable elements among us who are creating security problems for the country.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to use the occasion to strengthen their trust in God as the divine source of sustenance as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Ibrahim.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said the Eid el Kabir presents the country boundless opportunity to recommit to the virtues of selflessness, love and care for one another, especially in the face of present socio-economic and political challenges.

The opposition party urged leaders at different levels of governance to “use the occasion of the Eid el Kabir to show more sacrifices towards the people and pursue only those things that will improve the living conditions of Nigerians.”

•Northern govs seek prayer for Nigeria

The Northern Governors Forum also urged the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians to pray fervently for God’s protection and deliverance of the nation from its current challenges as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State said the occasion calls for sober gratitude to God for peace and unity of the country.

Lalong said the celebration stressed the call for sacrifice by Nigerians particularly leaders who have been saddled with the responsibility for managing the affairs of the nation and ensuring that unity, peace, justice and development is achieved.

He said Nigerians were a largely loving and peaceful people who have respect for one another irrespective of their differences. Despite the activities of a few that are desperate to propagate a negative narrative of discord and acrimony, the governor said most Nigerians were tolerant and compassionate.

According to him, this realisation has made the Forum to intensify synergy and collaboration with stakeholders and engagement with citizens in addressing the security challenges of the nation that are prevalent in the region and a major source of concern to all.

He said the situation cannot be allowed to bring the citizens to despair and hopelessness as no tough situation is permanent and above redemption. He urged the faithful and all Nigerians to remain steadfast in working and praying for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria and extending God’s blessings with each other irrespective of religious, tribal, political or other affiliations.

