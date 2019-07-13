Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has put a call to Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, whose daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunri, was killed by on Kajola-Ore road, Ondo State on Friday.

He assured the nonagenarian that security agencies would spare no effort to apprehend the culprits, and bring them to justice.

According to Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari condoled with the grieving Fasoranti, wishing him the comfort of God, and fortitude to bear the great loss.

Pa Fasoranti thanked the President for identifying with him and his family at their time of travail, praying that God will restore peace and amity to the country.