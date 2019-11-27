Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called to an immediate end to the on-going violence in the Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, which has in the past 24 hours led to a yet to be ascertained number of deaths and arson attacks.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari strongly condemned the violence.

He noted that so far, there have been claims and counter claims as who restarted the killings and arson between the neighbouring communities of Nsadop community and the Boje community.

While the origin of the mayhem is still unclear, President Buhari noted that no dispute or grievance is worth the violent snatching away of another person’s life.

“Nigerians must learn to live peacefully with each other and seek less brutish means of resolving conflicts. Our country does not need another war,” he said.

President Buhari commend thy e security agencies are already intervening to bring an end to the crisis.

He called on the Cross River State government and the Boki local government authorities to immediately look into the crisis and take action to ensure that this unfortunate situation is resolved both in the short and long terms.