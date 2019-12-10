Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has recommended a multilateral approach to combat terrorism in the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) States.

Buhari made the call during the plenary of the ninth Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the ACP Group of States in Nairobi, Kenya.

Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said terrorist activities continue to cause serious threats to both human security and international peace, maintaining that without an assurance of global peace and sanctity of lives and property, the ACP will be impossible.

Buhari said: “Today, terrorist activities continue to pose serious threats to human security and international peace. Without assured global peace as well as sanctity of lives and properties, the ACP of our dreams would be a mirage.

“The ACP Group of States is well-positioned to recommend multi-lateral deterrent measures and future readiness mechanisms that would discourage the spread of terrorism through advancement of the rule of law, human rights, democratic values, tolerance and inclusiveness as articulated in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 10 and 16 in the Post Cotonou Agreement.”

The president further said the ACP Group of States must take the measures since the ACP nations and neighbourhoods are most vulnerable to terrorism.

According to the President, “It is only within a peaceful environment that our economic cooperation and national development can thrive.”

The President also stressed the issue of illicit financial flows in relation to human development and the achievement of the SDGs, adding that it was imperative that measures are included in the Post-Cotonou Agreement to curtail illicit financial flows and promote the fight against corruption and recovery of stolen assets.

“This is the way to minimize the negative impact of illicit financial flows on the economies of ACP States. ACP States will also be better served if we embrace and implement cross-jurisdictional instruments and bilateral agreements on illicit financial flows,” Buhari also said.