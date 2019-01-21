NAN

The President Muhammadu Buhari campaign train on Monday arrived Maiduguri in continuation of its re-election campaign activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari landed at about 10:30am at the Nigerian Air Force wing of the Maiduguri International Airport.

He was received by Mr Adams Oshiomole, the Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC); National Security Adviser, Maj. -Gen. (rtd), Babagana Monguno and the Minister of State Works, Alhaji Baba Shehuri.

Other dignitaries that received the president are Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno, members of the national and state House of Assembly and other party leaders.

The president is expected to address a gathering of party supporters at the Ramat Square in Maiduguri, to drum up support for his re-election bid.

Hundreds of party supporters displaying posters and singing solidarity songs throng the streets of the metropolis to welcome the president.

NAN reports that the Borno State Government had declared Monday public holiday to enable the residents welcome the president.