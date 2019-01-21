LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

President Muhammadu Buhari will on February 4, visit Kwara State in the north central, as part of his ongoing re-election campaign across the country, according to a statement.

A release signed by Rafiu Ajakaye, the media aide to APC governorship candidate, stated that “we are pleased to announce that Mr President will arrive Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on 4 February in furtherance of his energetic reelection campaigns.

“The president will be accompanied by several party bigwigs, including the national chairman, governors and ministers, among other officials.”

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is Kwara State APC governorship candidate and the state coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council.

The statement released on his behalf said: “As you all did during the recent launch of the TraderMoni by the Vice President, we are again calling on all Kwarans of good conscience to come out in their millions to welcome Mr President to the state in appreciation of his numerous of gestures to the people of our state. These include roads, irrigation projects and several appointments.”

