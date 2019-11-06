Fred Itua, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiohmole, yesterday, told senators that President Muhammadu Buhari can govern from any part of the world.

Oshiomhole stated this when he led members of the National Working Committee of the party on a visit to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at the National Assembly complex.

Oshiohmole, who commended Lawan for passing the Deep Offshore Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Act into law, said President Buhari did the right thing by signing the Bill into law, even though the event took place in Nigerian House in London.

“It shows that wherever the President is, he is presiding over Nigeria. And with the benefit of modern technology,we have passed the Mongo Park era. Signing it into law in London, for me, also means several things, namely that, wherever national interest is involved, the President is on duty. Wherever he is; he presides,”Oshiomhole said.

Responding to Oshiomhole’s comments, Lawan said: “We have a Senate today that is primed right from the start to deliver to Nigerians. We campaigned and said that we want a Senate that will work for Nigerian. This Senate works for Nigeria indeed. And this is just the beginning of what we intend to achieve.

“We expect that we will pass the budget before the year runs out. Next year, and going forward, we have other compelling, important and significant legislations, like the Petroleum Industry Bill. We have revenue issues; we intend to look into legislations on the revenue generating agencies, the scope of their mandates. We want to deal with these decisively and expeditiously because we believe that the petroleum industry in Nigeria needs to have proper legislative framework to ensure that we maintain businesses that to come to the country.

“The international oil companies have nothing to fear. It is going to be a plain level field.

“We passed the amendments to this Deep Offshore and inland basin Production Sharing Contract. It may interest you to know that Nigeria receives $268million only before this amendment. After the amendment, when the Bill will start to operate, at $55 to a barrel, Nigeria will receive about $1.5billion. Going up to $60 (per barrel) it will be close to $2billion. That is a monumental quantum leap actually,” Lawan said.

Buhari, who left Saudi Arabia on Saturday after a five day official trip, moved to London for a private visit.

While in London, Buhari on Monday announced through a post on his official Twitter handle, @MBuhari the signing of the amendment to the Deep Offshore Act.